Q1 2024 NU Skin Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2024 Nu Skin Enterprises earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer question. During the session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised your question, please press star one one. We advise that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today I'm Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Scott Pond - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc - Vice President - Investor Relation



Thanks, Michelle, and good afternoon, everyone. Today on the call with me are Rion appears key President and CEO, and James Thomas, CFO on today's call, comments will be made that include some forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. Please refer to today's earnings release and our SEC