Q1 2024 Cheesecake Factory Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cheesecake Factory Inc first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Please note that this call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the call over to Etienne Marcus, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Etienne Marcus - Cheesecake Factory Inc - Investor Relations



Yes, good afternoon, and welcome to our first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are David Overton, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Gordon, our President; and Matt Clark, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me quickly remind you that during this call, items will be discussed that are not based on historical fact and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.