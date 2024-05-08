Q1 2024 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Nicholas Lynton - Cardlytics Inc - Chief Legal and Privacy Officer



Listen, good evening, and welcome to the Cardlytics First Quarter 2024 financial results. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations regarding our future financial performance and results, including for the second quarter of 2024, our capital structure and various product initiatives and improvements. For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's 10 Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC. Also during this call, we