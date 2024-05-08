May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SiTime's first-quarter earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brett Perry, with Shelton Group Investor Relations. Brett, please go ahead.
Brett Perry - Shelton Group - IR
Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to SiTime's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us on today's call from SiTime are Rajesh Vashist, Chief Executive Officer; and Beth Howe, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to point out that during the course of this call, the company may make forward-looking statements regarding expected future results, including financial position, strategy and plans, future operations, the timing market, and other areas of discussion.
It's not possible for the company's management to predict all risks nor can the company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor
Q1 2024 SiTime Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...