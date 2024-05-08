Q2 2024 Azek Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the AZEK Company's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Eric Robinson. Please go ahead, Eric.



Eric Robinson - The AZEK Company Inc. - IR Executive



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We issued our earnings press release and a supplemental earnings presentation this afternoon to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.azekco.com, the earnings press release was also furnished via 8-K on the SEC's website.



I'm joined today by Jesse Singh, our Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Clifford, our Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, plans and prospects.



