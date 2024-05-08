May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the AZEK Company's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Eric Robinson. Please go ahead, Eric.
Eric Robinson - The AZEK Company Inc. - IR Executive
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We issued our earnings press release and a supplemental earnings presentation this afternoon to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.azekco.com, the earnings press release was also furnished via 8-K on the SEC's website.
I'm joined today by Jesse Singh, our Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Clifford, our Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, plans and prospects.
Q2 2024 Azek Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
