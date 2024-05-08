May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Allbirds First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Christine Greene, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Christine Green - Allbirds, Inc - IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joe Vernachio, CEO; and Annie Mitchell CFO. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations, 2024 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds, strategic transformation plan and related planned efforts, go-to-market strategy planned transition to a distributor model in certain international markets, anticipated distributor model arrangements and expected profitability, cost savings targets, gross margin estimates, product time lines and
Q1 2024 Allbirds Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
