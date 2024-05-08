Q4 2024 8x8 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q4 2024 8x8, Inc. Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Kate Patterson. Please go ahead.



Kate Patterson -



Good afternoon, everyone. Today's agenda will include a review of our fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results with Samuel Wilson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Kraus, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Before we get started, let me remind you that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements about our future financial performance, including our investments in innovation and our focus on profitability and cash flow as well as statements regarding our business, products and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to