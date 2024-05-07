On May 7, 2024, Brian Olschan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Acme United Corp (ACU, Financial), sold 10,215 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $43.24 each.

Acme United Corp is a leading supplier of cutting, measuring, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, and industrial markets. Its product range includes scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and safety cutters.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 61,366 shares of Acme United Corp and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

As of the latest sale, Acme United Corp has a market cap of $154.228 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 8.53, which is below both the industry median of 18.865 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price is $43.24, with a GF Value of $36.67, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This suggests that Acme United Corp is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

