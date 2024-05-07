On May 7, 2024, Jan Janick, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE, Financial), executed a sale of 6,777 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Benchmark Electronics Inc, a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, serves industries ranging from aerospace and defense to medical technologies and telecommunications. The company's expertise in high-reliability devices and integrated electronics manufacturing supports critical applications across its diverse client base.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 19,009 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, which has seen a total of five insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc were priced at $38.87. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.443 billion. Benchmark Electronics Inc's price-earnings ratio was recorded at 21.88, positioned below the industry median of 23.99 but above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35, based on a GF Value of $28.80.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against its intrinsic value.

