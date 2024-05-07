On May 7, 2024, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $5.08 each.

Coeur Mining Inc, a company engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of silver and gold mining properties, has a market cap of approximately $2.04 billion. The company's portfolio includes operations in North America.

Over the past year, Sebastian Edwards has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Coeur Mining Inc shows a pattern of 8 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the last year.

Regarding valuation, Coeur Mining Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.73, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is set at $2.93 based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

