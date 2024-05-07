On May 7, 2024, Wendy Murdock, a Director at Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 3,547 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,047 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) specializes in information management services, providing solutions for records management, data backup and recovery, document management, and secure shredding. The company helps organizations to protect their information, comply with regulations, and enable digital transformation.

As of the latest sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were priced at $77.6, resulting in a market cap of approximately $22.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 118.24, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Iron Mountain Inc is estimated at $62.01 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.25. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys.

The valuation metrics and insider trends provide a snapshot of Iron Mountain Inc's current financial position and insider confidence.

