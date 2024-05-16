Mary Erdoes, CEO of Asset & Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), sold 15,895 shares of the company on May 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $193.66, totaling approximately $3,078,940.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, a leading global financial services firm, provides a broad range of investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management services. The company operates worldwide and is known for its extensive financial products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,760 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys at the company.

On the valuation front, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a market cap of approximately $561.84 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 11.81, which is above the industry median of 9.505. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value of the stock is $179.76, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

This insider sell event might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments. It is essential for investors to consider broader market conditions and additional financial metrics before making investment decisions.

