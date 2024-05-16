Ganesh Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer of OFG Bancorp (OFG, Financial), executed a sale of 34,831 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 194,621 shares and has not made any purchases.

OFG Bancorp operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services. It offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

On the date of the sale, shares of OFG Bancorp were priced at $38, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 9.76, slightly above the industry median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of OFG Bancorp is estimated at $34.70 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The insider transaction history for OFG Bancorp shows no insider buys in the past year, with 21 insider sells recorded over the same period.

