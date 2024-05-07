On May 7, 2024, Robert Probst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial), sold 18,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,500 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Ventas Inc, a real estate investment trust, primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including seniors housing, medical office buildings, and other healthcare-related facilities.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ventas Inc were priced at $47.11, resulting in a market cap of approximately $19.20 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $54.15 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The insider transaction history for Ventas Inc indicates a trend of limited insider buying and some selling activities over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

This sale by the insider might attract investor attention as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects in light of recent insider activities.

