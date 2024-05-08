Insider Sale: President & CEO Douglas Shulman Sells 19,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

On May 8, 2024, Douglas Shulman, President & CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial), executed a sale of 19,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial) specializes in consumer finance and insurance. The company primarily provides personal loans and related financial products to individuals across the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $51.37 each, totaling approximately $976,030. The sale adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in the company, reflecting a significant change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but one insider sell over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of OneMain Holdings Inc stands at $6.19 billion, as per the latest trading price. The market cap reflects the total market value of the company's outstanding shares.

Currently, the stock has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, which is below the industry median of 14.115. This ratio indicates the amount investors are willing to pay per dollar of earnings, suggesting a valuation perspective compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $46.68, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.1. This assessment categorizes the stock as Modestly Overvalued.

1788445061294485504.png

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1788445080235962368.png

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives regarding OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.