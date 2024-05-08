On May 8, 2024, Douglas Shulman, President & CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial), executed a sale of 19,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial) specializes in consumer finance and insurance. The company primarily provides personal loans and related financial products to individuals across the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $51.37 each, totaling approximately $976,030. The sale adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in the company, reflecting a significant change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but one insider sell over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of OneMain Holdings Inc stands at $6.19 billion, as per the latest trading price. The market cap reflects the total market value of the company's outstanding shares.

Currently, the stock has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, which is below the industry median of 14.115. This ratio indicates the amount investors are willing to pay per dollar of earnings, suggesting a valuation perspective compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $46.68, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.1. This assessment categorizes the stock as Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives regarding OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial).

