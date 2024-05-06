On May 6, 2024, Paula Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD, Financial), sold 4,533 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Walker & Dunlop Inc, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a financial services firm specializing in real estate financing and related services. The company provides a range of commercial real estate financial services, including origination, investment sales, debt structuring, underwriting, and loan servicing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,576 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Walker & Dunlop Inc, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc were priced at $97.33, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.249 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.17, significantly above both the industry median of 9.505 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Walker & Dunlop Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. The GF Value of $82.85 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

