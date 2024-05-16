Ryan Keeton, Chief Brand Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 14,686 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,751 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Carvana Co operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. It is known for its multi-story car vending machines. The company's innovative approach to used car sales includes features such as online purchasing, a seven-day return policy, and a comprehensive inspection and reconditioning process.

On the date of the sale, shares of Carvana Co were priced at $114.02, resulting in a market cap of approximately $13.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 52.97, which is above the industry median of 16.925.

According to the GF Value, Carvana Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.58. The GF Value of $24.91 suggests a substantial premium compared to the current trading price.

Insider transaction trends for Carvana Co indicate a predominance of selling activities, with 34 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

This recent sale by Ryan Keeton continues the trend of insider sales at Carvana Co, reflecting ongoing transactions that could be of interest to current and potential investors.

