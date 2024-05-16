Daniel Gill, Chief Product Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 26,930 shares of the company on 2024-05-06, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $125.08 per share.

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. It provides a detailed and transparent car buying experience, allowing customers to search, inspect, and purchase vehicles online.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,965 shares of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen 34 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) shares were priced at $125.08, giving the company a market cap of approximately $13.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.97, which is above the industry median of 16.925.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) is $24.91 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.02.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.