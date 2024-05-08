Veru Inc (VERU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Focus and Financial Recovery

Explore key insights from Veru Inc's Q2 2024 earnings, emphasizing improved financial management and strategic advancements in pharmaceutical development.

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenues: $4.1 million for Q2 FY2024, down from $6.6 million in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Net Income: Net loss of $10 million for Q2 FY2024, compared to a net loss of $33.8 million in Q2 FY2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: Loss of $0.07 per diluted common share for Q2 FY2024, improved from a loss of $0.42 per diluted common share in Q2 FY2023.
  • Gross Margin: 16% for Q2 FY2024, a decrease from 62% in Q2 FY2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased to $10.6 million in Q2 FY2024 from $38.5 million in Q2 FY2023.
  • Research and Development Costs: Reduced to $3 million in Q2 FY2024 from $17.9 million in Q2 FY2023.
  • Cash Balance: $34.7 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Working Capital: $35.6 million as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Veru Inc (VERU, Financial) has initiated a Phase 2b clinical study for enobosarm in combination with semaglutide, targeting high-quality weight loss by preserving muscle mass while reducing fat.
  • The company reported a substantial reduction in net loss for the quarter, decreasing from $33.8 million in the previous year to $10 million, indicating improved financial management.
  • Veru Inc (VERU) has a strong focus on developing enobosarm for weight loss, which is seen as a potential multi-billion dollar opportunity in the global obesity and overweight drug market.
  • The company has sufficient financial resources on hand, including recent financing net proceeds of $35.2 million, to complete ongoing clinical trials.
  • Veru Inc (VERU) has a large safety database for enobosarm, involving 27 clinical trials and 1,581 participants, showing it is generally well tolerated without significant side effects.

Negative Points

  • Veru Inc (VERU) experienced a decrease in overall net revenues, dropping from $6.6 million in the previous year to $4.1 million this quarter.
  • The company's U.S. prescription business saw a significant decline in revenue, primarily due to the loss of sales to the Pill Club following its bankruptcy.
  • Veru Inc (VERU) reported a decrease in gross profit margin from 62% in the previous year to 16% this quarter, attributed to changes in sales mix and increased cost of sales.
  • The company's drug development for other programs has been paused, focusing resources on enobosarm, which could limit its portfolio diversification.
  • Veru Inc (VERU) faces the challenge of needing additional external funding or pharmaceutical partnerships to advance its oncology and infectious disease pipelines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the duration of therapy for enobosarm and whether it is considered a chronic therapy?
A: Mitchell Steiner, CEO of Veru Inc, explained that enobosarm is intended for chronic management of obesity or overweight patients. This is due to the continuous need to protect and preserve muscle mass when using glucagon receptor agonist drugs, which can lead to muscle loss.

Q: Are there plans to include additional functional endpoints in the Phase 2 trial, such as the six-minute walk test or grip strength?
A: Mitchell Steiner, CEO, clarified that the focus is on strength-related functional endpoints rather than endurance, as these are more sensitive to changes in muscle strength. The stair climb test is recognized by the FDA and will be used, focusing on its correlation with leg strength.

Q: What is the potential design for a Phase 3 trial? Will it include various glucagon receptor agonists?
A: Dr. Gary Barnette, Chief Scientific Officer, suggested that while the Phase 2 trial uses only semaglutide to reduce variability, a Phase 3 trial might include different glucagon receptor agonists, with stratified randomization to manage variability.

Q: How does the FC2 business fit within the overall strategy of Veru Inc?
A: Mitchell Steiner, CEO, stated that the FC2 business, originally a legacy product, has generated significant cash flow used for clinical trials. While it continues to generate cash, the primary focus of Veru Inc is now on pharmaceuticals, particularly enobosarm for obesity.

Q: What feedback have you received from investigators or patients about the Phase 2 trial and the approach to minimize lean muscle loss?
A: Mitchell Steiner, CEO, reported high enthusiasm for the trial, with many patients and sites eager to participate. This enthusiasm underscores the recognized need to address muscle loss associated with glucagon receptor agonist drugs.

Q: How do you view the potential paths forward for targeting other populations with the enobosarm platform?
A: Mitchell Steiner, CEO, indicated that while the Phase 2b focuses on older patients, future Phase 3 programs would include a broader range of patients, potentially embedding special populations to explore functional benefits further.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.