ACM Research Inc (ACMR) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Soaring Revenues and Expanding Global Footprint

ACM Research reports a remarkable 105% revenue increase and strategic international expansions in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $152.2 million, up 105% from the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: 52.5%, slightly down from 54% the previous year.
  • Operating Margin: 26.2%, showing strong profitability.
  • Net Income: $34.6 million, significantly increased from $9.9 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.52, up from $0.15.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $288.3 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Total Shipments: $245 million, up 175%.
  • Capital Expenditures: $25.4 million, with an expected annual spend of about $100 million.
  • Inventory: Total $581.1 million, with finished goods making up $262.9 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial) reported a significant revenue increase of 105% in Q1 2024, reaching $152.2 million.
  • Gross margin for Q1 was strong at 52.5%, exceeding the normal expected range of 40% to 45%.
  • Shipments in Q1 2024 were up 175% to $245 million, driven by high delivery of finished goods and strong production execution.
  • ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has expanded its product portfolio with significant advancements in SPM tools and expects a meaningful ramp in 2024.
  • The company is making strategic international expansions, including new hires and facility investments in the US, Korea, and Europe to support growth.

Negative Points

  • Revenue from ECP, furnace, and other technologies declined by 3% in Q1, representing 70% of total revenue.
  • Operating expenses increased to $40.1 million in Q1 from $29.2 million, reflecting higher personnel and development costs.
  • The company noted that gross margin could vary due to factors like sales volume, product mix, and currency impacts, indicating potential instability.
  • ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is still in the build phase for significant international revenue contributions, with major orders expected to materialize mainly in future periods.
  • Despite strong Q1 shipments, the company anticipates a normalization in Q2, suggesting potential variability in shipment volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the new product categories expected to drive the highest growth in 2024 for ACM Research?
A: David Wang, CEO, highlighted that cleaning tools continue to be a major revenue driver, with significant contributions expected from SPM tools covering various temperatures. Additionally, the company anticipates revenue contributions from wet etcher and supercritical CO2 tools in the near future. ECP and furnace products are also expected to grow, contributing significantly to revenue.

Q: Can you provide an update on ACM Research's progress with its US customers?
A: David Wang, CEO, mentioned ongoing efforts to expand the customer base in the US, with a key customer receiving multiple types of cleaning tools. The company sees significant potential for growth in the US market and is actively engaging with multiple customers for both front-end and packaging solutions.

Q: With the broadening success in international markets, does ACM Research see its business growing beyond the $1 billion mark?
A: David Wang, CEO, expressed confidence in reaching a billion-dollar market solely in China and sees accelerated growth internationally with differentiated technology. The goal is for half of the revenue to come from China and the other half from international markets.

Q: What are the expectations for shipment levels throughout the rest of the year after a high first quarter?
A: David Wang, CEO, explained that Q1 shipments were unusually high due to delayed shipments from the previous quarter and efficient production during the Lunar New Year. He anticipates a slight decrease in Q2 but expects shipments to grow in the subsequent quarters.

Q: How is ACM Research advancing in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) business with Hynix?
A: David Wang, CEO, noted that Hynix is a key customer, particularly for ACM's advanced cleaning and electro copper plating technologies, which are crucial for HBM production. The company is optimistic about its differentiated products being a potential choice for Hynix.

Q: What are the next steps for ACM Research in securing and expanding business with TSMC?
A: David Wang, CEO, mentioned ongoing engagement and evaluation processes with TSMC, focusing on cleaning and copper plating technologies. The company is confident in its differentiated products and is actively working to meet TSMC's requirements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.