Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Uber Technologies Inc reported a 21% year-on-year increase in trips, aligning with a consistent gross bookings growth rate on a constant currency basis.

The company expanded its audience by 15% and saw a frequency growth of 6%, supported by 7.1 million drivers and couriers.

Record adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, representing an 82% growth year-over-year.

Generated $4.2 billion of free cash flow over the trailing 12 months.

Strong demand for Uber's services continues, with expectations to deliver over 20% year-on-year growth in Q2 on a constant currency basis.

Negative Points

Facing potential new competition from autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies and companies like Tesla.

Foreign exchange headwinds, particularly from the Argentine peso, expected to impact Mobility's year-over-year gross booking growth by about 5 percentage points.

Investments in Q1 were held back due to lower ROI expectations from seasonal trends, which might affect short-term growth.

Regulatory challenges in markets like Seattle and New York impacting courier operations and platform economics.

Grocery and retail segments of the Delivery service are still not profitable, although margins are improving.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is Uber addressing the impact of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and potential new competition in this space?

A: Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies, Inc., emphasized that AV technology, though still developing and requiring regulatory frameworks, promises safer and more affordable rides, potentially expanding the market. He noted a likely gradual transition period where human drivers and AVs coexist, enhancing service availability and affordability. Uber plans to integrate AVs into its platform, leveraging its existing technology and demand to drive utilization and profitability for AV fleet owners.

Q: Can you discuss the expected trends for Uber's bookings and financial outlook for Q2 2024?

A: Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO of Uber Technologies, Inc., projected consistent top-line growth over 20% year-on-year for Q2, similar to Q1. He highlighted stable demand and a growth algorithm driven by increased user base and usage frequency, with pricing remaining relatively flat. Despite foreign exchange headwinds, particularly from the Argentine peso, Mobility's gross booking growth is expected to remain robust in the mid-20s range on a constant currency basis.

Q: What strategies are being implemented to manage investment returns and drive growth, particularly in the Mobility segment?

A: Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah explained that Uber strategically manages quarterly investments to optimize returns, focusing on attracting drivers, couriers, and consumers as needed. In Q1, investments were moderated due to lower seasonal returns, but are expected to increase in Q2. This approach is part of Uber's broader strategy to ensure continuous improvement in Mobility margins while responding effectively to competitive market dynamics.

Q: How is Uber expanding its Delivery service in suburban areas, and what role does the Instacart partnership play in this strategy?

A: Dara Khosrowshahi outlined that Uber's suburban expansion focuses on enhancing service quality, selection, and pricing. The partnership with Instacart is pivotal, bringing a high-quality, targeted suburban customer base to Uber Eats, which is expected to drive growth and benefit both consumers and merchants. This strategy aligns with increasing penetration in suburban markets and leveraging partnerships to enhance service offerings.

Q: What are the latest developments and future plans for Uber One, especially in terms of international expansion and subscription revenue growth?

A: Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted the consistent increase in Uber One's penetration globally, with members now generating significant portions of Mobility and Delivery gross bookings. Future initiatives include optimizing Uber Cash usage, introducing cash-back accelerators, and exclusive member experiences. The shift towards annual memberships is also expected to improve retention rates significantly, contributing to overall growth in subscription revenue.

Q: Could you provide insights into the regulatory challenges Uber faces, particularly in the EU and specific U.S. cities, and how these impact operations?

A: Dara Khosrowshahi addressed regulatory challenges by noting that EU platform worker status remains decided on a country-by-country basis, with no major changes anticipated. In the U.S., regulations in cities like Seattle and New York have led to reduced courier availability and increased operational challenges. Uber continues to advocate for regulations that support flexible work opportunities while maintaining platform efficiency and profitability.

