Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS exceeding the top end of guidance.

The company's late-stage pipeline, including products like Bovaer, Zenrelia, and Credelio Quattro, has shown significant progress, increasing certainty in expected approval timings.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has successfully reduced net debt and improved operating cash flow by nearly $150 million year-over-year, benefiting from disciplined focus on net working capital and ERP system integration completion.

The company's Pet Health segment showed robust growth, particularly in international markets, driven by strong demand for OTC parasiticide products and new product launches like AdTab.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) is increasing its full-year expectations for constant currency revenue growth, now projecting 2% to 3% growth, reflecting confidence in its business strategy and market positioning.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) faced competitive and macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the U.S. Pet Health segment, which saw reduced consumer activity due to adverse weather in January.

The company's Farm Animal business outside the U.S. experienced a decline of approximately 2%, with volatility in China, notably in swine, impacting performance.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) reported a constant currency revenue decline of 4%, influenced by year-over-year comparisons due to an ERP System Blackout in 2023.

Gross margin declined by 350 basis points to 57.3%, driven by slowing manufacturing output, inventory reduction efforts, and inflation, despite price growth.

The company's guidance adjustments are heavily influenced by the strengthening U.S. dollar, posing a continued risk to future earnings.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeff, interesting comments on the OTC Para market. Why did the market's weak if the consumer is seemingly under pressure, sometimes that pressure causes a trade down. And I just want to make sure I understand, it does seem like you're gaining share within that market performance even if we normalize for some of the stocking commentary. Maybe if you can elaborate on that?

A: Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director: Yes, fundamentally, we see strong demand for our OTC products. The market is quite resilient even amid some dynamics. We see a bit of the continuum pull back from after the innovation entered the market inside the vet clinic to seeing more robust demand coming back to the OTC products. Our portfolio is strong, and our strategy is driving a lot of this with expanded physical availability and share of voice. We've seen a jump in brand awareness for Seresto and overall, the innovation from the classic brands in the U.S. to AdTab in Europe is driving growth.

Q: For Zenrelia, it looks like you're going to compress the launch timing. Initially, you called out 2 to 4 months. It seems like it's going to move to something shorter than that. So just what changed or what will you change, talk to us about your confidence there. And then how do we think about the launch timing internationally for Zenrelia as well?

A: Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director: Zenrelia, we're looking at technical sections approved in the second quarter. The administrative process is typically 60 days, going into the third quarter. We've been preparing, with product manufactured and ready. We've created additional efficiencies from the time from approval to launch, targeting product in the market in Q3. Internationally, we expect approval for Zenrelia in several markets starting late in 2024, our fastest globalization effort ever.

Q: Can you remind us on what's embedded in the guidance as it relates to the expenses associated with the upcoming blockbuster launches? And does this sort of increase certainty around these launches change how you're thinking about those investments that you're making ahead of those launches?

A: Todd S. Young - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO: We feel very good about the timing as laid out today. The biggest cost is really TV ads and running those ads. We've not included those expenses in the guide, just like we haven't included the sales of Bovaer, Zenrelia or Credelio Quattro into the guide. We continue to believe we'll be EBITDA positive relative to the guidance we've laid out today.

Q: On your conversations with the FDA. What changed or what are some of the next milestones that give you that sort of clarity on the launch timing? And for instance, could you actually see approval before those timelines? And would that change your launch timeline at all?

A: Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director: We are very pleased with the progress we've made in these key assets. Since February, a lot of progress has happened, driving our increased certainty as we move closer to the end of this approval process. The dialogue with the FDA has been rolling and iterative, fair, constructive, frequent. We've been responding to questions from the agency, which is very common. The back-and-forth interactions have taken slightly more time than when we estimated this path to first half approval. Thus, we're now moving the final 60-day administrative review into the third quarter.

Q: Following up on the new product approvals, especially Zenrelia and Quattro, you've been very transparent with us in terms of timing, both approval and launch in terms of expectations for label differentiation things like that. As you get closer to the expected date, are you seeing any change in the marketplace from the existing players, Zoetis for derm and Zoetis in the eyes for Simparica Trio and NexGard Plus? Are they doing anything to build inventory? Are they having any different conversations with distributors or vets?

A: Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director: We do anticipate and we see competitive reactions in the marketplace. This marketplace has seen a lot of innovations come. We've been preparing for some time. We've had a lot of products to be testing and building the muscle of launch from ZORBIUM, Bexacat, now Parvo. We're really well prepared. We emphasize share of voice to create clinic awareness that then leads to clinic penetration. That's why we've added the sales force. Our share of voice metrics are high. They've grown dramatically in the last 2 quarters. That's a key lead indicator that we're looking at. We know that's important. And it's with credible, experienced people that have a lot of deep relationships and territories.

