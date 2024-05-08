Valvoline Inc (VVV) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Expansions Amid Challenges

Explore how Valvoline Inc achieved significant financial growth and addressed operational challenges in the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • System-wide Store Sales: Grew over 13% to $746 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved 21% to $105 million.
  • Adjusted EPS: Increased over 60% to $0.37 per share.
  • Net New Stores: Added 38, bringing year-to-date additions to 76.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 1 million shares, returning over $40 million to shareholders.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: System-wide growth of 7.7%.
  • Adjusted Net Sales: Grew to $389 million, a 13% increase over the prior year.
  • Gross Margin Rate: Expanded from 36.8% to 37.6%.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Increased 20% to $48.3 million.
  • Total Network: Grew to 1,928 stores, an 8% increase over the prior year.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Year-to-date were $92.1 million, a decline of $81 million over the prior year.
  • FY24 Guidance: Same-store sales growth expected between 6% to 8%, with net revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $430 million to $455 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Valvoline Inc (VVV, Financial) reported a 13% increase in system-wide store sales, reaching $746 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 21% to $105 million, and adjusted EPS increased by over 60% to $0.37 per share.
  • The company added 38 net new stores in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 76 new additions.
  • Valvoline Inc (VVV) completed a $1.6 billion share repurchase authorization, returning significant capital to shareholders.
  • System-wide same-store sales growth was strong at 7.7%, with non-oil-change revenue being the largest contributor to this growth.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a choppy start to January due to weather events, impacting business operations.
  • Year-to-date cash flows from operating activities declined by $81 million compared to the previous year.
  • Implementation of a new ERP system caused delays in billings and increased accounts receivable, expected to normalize in the second half of the year.
  • Valvoline Inc (VVV) expects to report a material weakness related to the ERP system implementation, with remediation planned by fiscal year-end.
  • While adjusted net income and EPS showed significant growth, the company noted that gross margin labor leverage is expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the reason behind trimming the upper end of the comp sales guidance range?
A: Mary E. Meixelsperger, CFO of Valvoline Inc., explained that the adjustment was to set expectations for consistent performance in the second half of the year, similar to the first half. The adjustment was not indicative of any deceleration observed in Q3. The company is also mindful of the strong transaction growth from the previous year, which could affect comparisons.

Q: Can you discuss the potential for new buyback capacity and how it compares with other capital allocation priorities like new store growth or acquisitions?
A: Mary E. Meixelsperger, CFO, reiterated that Valvoline's capital allocation priorities start with growth through new store builds and acquisitions, followed by maintaining a healthy leverage ratio on the balance sheet, and returning excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases. The company is currently at the higher end of its leverage goal and will continue to evaluate opportunities for share repurchases in consultation with the Board.

Q: How did the battery offering perform during the winter months, and what are the expectations for its future rollout?
A: Lori A. Flees, CEO of Valvoline Inc., noted that the battery service is complex due to the variety of batteries and storage requirements. The company is working with a last-mile delivery partner for efficient battery delivery and is focusing on improving testing devices for accuracy. Valvoline sees further opportunities in battery services and plans to expand this offering.

Q: What impact has the slower adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) had on discussions with franchise partners?
A: Lori A. Flees, CEO, mentioned that while the current sales pace of EVs has moderated, the long-term forecast for EV penetration remains unchanged. Valvoline continues to research and develop services suitable for EVs. Franchise partners in regions with lower EV sales see little impact, focusing instead on maximizing returns from the internal combustion engine vehicle market.

Q: Are there any observed effects of inflation or economic downturns on consumer behavior, particularly among lower-income consumers?
A: Mary E. Meixelsperger, CFO, confirmed that Valvoline has not observed any significant impact of inflation on consumer behavior, including no evidence of trade-downs or reduced retention among lower-income consumers. The company continues to monitor the situation closely but has seen consistent customer engagement across income levels.

Q: Could you provide details on the internal control issues identified during the ERP system implementation?
A: Mary E. Meixelsperger, CFO, explained that the issues were primarily related to information technology general controls, including user access and monitoring controls. The ERP system went live on January 1, driven by the need for a platform more suited to retail operations following the sale of the Global Products business. The company is focused on remediation plans and enhancing system capabilities for long-term benefits.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.