Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Despite a significant decrease in highway de-icing volumes due to mild weather, Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP, Financial) managed to increase highway deicing prices by 7% and C&I prices by 3%.

The plant nutrition segment saw a 67% increase in sales volumes compared to the prior year, indicating a recovery in demand in core West Coast markets.

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has a strong focus on safety, aiming for zero harm across all facilities, which is crucial for maintaining operational integrity and employee morale.

The company is actively working on cost reduction and capital efficiency efforts, which are expected to improve profitability and free cash flow generation.

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has maintained a disciplined pricing strategy in its North American highway de-icing business, focusing on geographically advantageous markets.

Negative Points

Revenue for the first quarter was down 3% year over year, with a consolidated operating loss of $55 million compared to operating income of $28 million last year.

The termination of the lithium project in Utah resulted in a $75 million impairment charge, reflecting the company's decision to exit the lithium program due to increased regulatory uncertainties and commercial risks.

Total salt segment volumes were down 19% year over year, significantly impacted by exceptionally mild weather across core markets.

The plant nutrition segment experienced a 29% decrease in price per ton year over year due to excess supply of potassium-based fertilizers in the market, impacting revenue negatively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the plant nutrition segment declined from $19 million to approximately $6 million year over year, with higher volumes offset by significantly lower pricing and higher cash costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the balance sheet and liquidity and free cash flow to the fiscal Q1 cash flow burn was quite a lot, should we expect a really good return to a good inflow of cash in Q2?

A: Lorin Crenshaw, CFO, noted that the significant cash burn in Q1 was due to unique factors that will not repeat, including lithium CapEx and accounts payable normalization. He expects a significant positive change in working capital in Q2, leading to improved cash flow. Edward Dowling, CEO, added that the company's focus has shifted towards cash production and debt reduction.

Q: Are there other assets in the portfolio that you and the Board are considering for other options?

A: CEO Edward Dowling mentioned that while lithium was a primary focus, all assets are being evaluated for performance in terms of return on invested capital. Decisions will be made to ensure assets meet financial targets.

Q: What was the magnitude of the cost overruns or problems with pond production in the agricultural business, and how much did it impact the quarter?

A: CFO Lorin Crenshaw explained that the decline in profitability was mainly due to a significant drop in price, with about two-thirds attributable to price and one-third to cash cost increases, particularly related to the use of KCl.

Q: Can you help us understand the $10 million sustaining CapEx decrease? Are you risking long-term underinvestment by cutting this?

A: CEO Edward Dowling and COO George Schuller clarified that the reduction in sustaining CapEx is strategic and involves optimizing existing resources rather than new expenditures, ensuring no long-term underinvestment or operational risks.

Q: What's the lead time from when you buy KCl to when it's sold as SOP, and when can we expect to see your input costs coming down?

A: George Schuller and Ben Nichols explained that KCl purchases are generally monetized within the fiscal year, and they are working on securing longer-term contracts to optimize costs. They anticipate a reduction in SOP costs due to lower MOP prices and improved procurement strategies.

Q: What are the lingering liabilities related to the decision to terminate the lithium project?

A: CFO Lorin Crenshaw assured that all potential liabilities related to technology providers have been accounted for in the write-down, and there are no financial obligations to OEMs as commitments were contingent on project advancement.

Q: What is your number one priority over the next six months?

A: CEO Edward Dowling emphasized that besides ensuring responsible operations, the focus is on improving cash flow, managing inventory, and enhancing overall financial health to support sustainable growth and profitability.

