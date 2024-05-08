Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) reported a significant improvement in operating loss, reducing from $5.1 million a year ago to $0.9 million this quarter.

Gross profit margin expanded by 710 basis points due to lower product costs and favorable product mix, underscoring effective cost management.

Revenue remained stable despite industry softness, with a flat revenue of $128.3 million compared to the previous year, and an 8% increase in volumes.

The acquisition of Health Beacon is expected to bolster Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)'s presence in the home health care market, with anticipated revenue growth in future years.

Cash from operations was strong at $19.7 million, and net debt was significantly reduced from $77.1 million to $23.7 million year-over-year.

Negative Points

Despite stable revenues, the small kitchen appliance industry overall shows softness, which could pose challenges to future growth.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) incurred higher Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising to $30.9 million due to the inclusion of Health Beacon's expenses and higher employee-related costs.

The company reported a modest operating loss of $0.9 million, although improved, still indicates challenges in achieving profitability.

Health Beacon, while promising, contributed to a $1.1 million operating loss and $1.0 million in transaction costs, impacting overall financial performance.

Revenue in the premium products segment was down in the first quarter, attributed to seasonality and inflationary pressures, which may affect consumer spending.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Hamilton Beach Brands' performance in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year?

A: (Sally Cunningham, CFO) Total revenue was $128.3 million, flat compared to last year's first quarter. The gross profit margin expanded by 710 basis points due to lower product costs and a favorable mix, partially offset by a $700,000 noncash lease impairment. Operating loss improved to $0.9 million from a loss of $5.1 million a year ago.

Q: What were the main drivers behind the increase in SG&A expenses this quarter?

A: (Sally Cunningham, CFO) SG&A expenses rose to $30.9 million from $25.9 million in Q1 2023. Half of this increase was due to Health Beacon's SG&A expenses and associated M&A expenses. The other half was primarily due to higher employee-related expenses, including non-cash stock incentive compensation driven by stock price appreciation.

Q: How is the Hamilton Beach Health business performing, particularly with the recent acquisition of Health Beacon?

A: (Gregory Trepp, CEO) Hamilton Beach Health, including Health Beacon, is expected to have a modest operating loss in 2024 due to planned investments. However, it's anticipated to contribute to operating profit in 2025 and beyond. In Q1, Health Beacon generated $600,000 in revenue and a $1.1 million operating loss.

Q: What strategic initiatives is Hamilton Beach Brands focusing on to drive growth?

A: (R. Scott Tidey, President) The company is focusing on accelerating the growth of the Hamilton Beach Health business, increasing share in the premium market, developing a leadership position in the global commercial market, and accelerating digital transformation. These initiatives aim to enhance revenue, margins, and cash flow over time.

Q: How did the commercial and consumer markets perform in the first quarter, and what are the expectations for these markets going forward?

A: (Sally Cunningham, CFO) Revenue increased in Mexican and Latin American markets due to new business and incremental placements. However, revenue decreased in the US and Canadian markets. The global commercial market revenue increased slightly, and the company expects this business to have a strong year.

Q: What is the company's financial outlook for the full year 2024?

A: (Sally Cunningham, CFO) Hamilton Beach Brands expects total revenue to modestly increase compared to 2023, with potential upside depending on consumer spending and retail sales. Operating profit for 2024 is expected to increase moderately based on the expansion of gross profit margin.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.