Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Sunoco LP reported a record first quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $242 million, a 9% increase from the previous year.

The company successfully completed significant strategic transactions, including the acquisition of NuStar Energy and two liquid fuels terminals, enhancing financial stability and growth prospects.

Sunoco LP maintained strong fuel distribution performance, with a 9% increase in volume sold compared to the previous year.

The company declared a distribution increase of 4%, reflecting confidence in ongoing business performance and financial health.

Sunoco LP's leverage remained stable at 3.7 times, aligning with its long-term target and supporting a strong balance sheet.

Negative Points

Fuel margin per gallon decreased from the previous year, indicating potential pressure on profitability per unit of fuel sold.

The divestiture of 204 convenience stores could impact future revenue streams, despite the capital gain from the sale.

Operating expenses increased by $15 million due to costs associated with growth and transaction activities.

Some of the volume growth came from channels with lower margins, potentially diluting overall profit margins.

The company faces ongoing challenges in integrating and realizing full synergies from recent acquisitions, which could affect short-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how the crude oil assets fit within your organization post-acquisition and plans for further commercialization?

A: Karl Fails, Chief Operations Officer, explained that the crude business adds stability and diversification, particularly highlighting the Permian system's strong acreage and customer base. He mentioned exploring all options, including joint ventures, to unlock additional value, except for selling the assets.

Q: Regarding the synergies from the NuStar acquisition, can you reconcile the previously mentioned $150 million with the new figure of $100 million in cost savings?

A: Karl Fails clarified that the $150 million synergy target includes both expense reductions and commercial benefits, expected to be realized by the third year. The $100 million figure pertains specifically to expense savings, with further details on commercial synergies to be provided.

Q: What is your appetite for future M&A, and how does it fit with your current priorities of integrating recent acquisitions and managing existing operations?

A: Scott Grischow, Senior VP, emphasized that while integrating and realizing synergies from the NuStar acquisition is a priority, Sunoco also focuses on optimizing its legacy business and pursuing growth through further M&A.

Q: Can you provide more details on potential growth opportunities related to the Xenith acquisition in Europe?

A: Karl Fails mentioned that the European terminals offer stable cash flows and strategic fit, similar to previous acquisitions. He expressed openness to further international expansion if it aligns with their strategic criteria.

Q: Are there more opportunities for transactions similar to the West Texas divestiture to 7-Eleven within your current operations?

A: Joseph Kim, CEO, stated that the West Texas divestiture was unique and primarily facilitated the NuStar acquisition and leverage management. He indicated no current plans for similar divestitures, emphasizing Sunoco's growth orientation.

Q: How does the 4% distribution increase fit with your long-term strategy, especially considering the NuStar acquisition?

A: Joseph Kim explained that the increase reflects confidence in the business's resilience and growth potential. He confirmed that NuStar's acquisition was considered in this decision, highlighting its accretive nature to Sunoco's financials.

