Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) reported a 4% growth in net sales to $324 million in Q1 2024, reflecting strong performance, particularly in U.S.-based operations which saw an 18% growth.

The company successfully launched new fragrances under the Lacoste and Robotic Valley brands, contributing $25 million in sales and showing strong market reception.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) has a robust pipeline of new product launches planned for 2024, including blockbuster fragrances for DKNY and Lacoste, which are expected to drive future growth.

Travel retail showed a significant increase, growing 12% during the quarter, indicating a recovery and expansion in this segment as global travel resumes.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) maintained a strong financial position with a working capital of $530 million and reduced long-term debt from $174 million in March 2023 to $145 million.

Negative Points

Net income declined by 24% due to a mix of unfavorable segments, geographic and channel mix within European-based operations, and increased trade spending.

Gross margins eroded by 260 basis points overall, influenced by cost inflation and higher energy costs affecting purchases made in Europe.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to 41.5% of net sales due to higher investments in advertising and promotion, which may pressure profitability if not offset by corresponding sales growth.

Sales in Eastern Europe declined due to temporary sourcing constraints, although this is expected to shift some sales to Q2.

The Middle East and Africa regions saw a decline in sales due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic impacts, although there is optimism for recovery in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the expected sales growth for the second quarter, especially considering the high growth in the same quarter last year?

A: Michel Atwood, CFO of Inter Parfums Inc, mentioned that the company anticipates double-digit growth in the second quarter and subsequent quarters of the year, attributing part of this growth to shifts between the first and second quarters.

Q: How will the gross margin trend in the second quarter compared to the first quarter?

A: Michel Atwood explained that the gross margin is expected to significantly improve in the second quarter due to the absence of last year's excess and obsolescence charges, with marginal increases continuing throughout the year to normalize around the same levels as in 2023.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of component shortages in Eastern Europe on the shift from the first to the second quarter?

A: Michel Atwood estimated that the component shortages in Eastern Europe shifted about 2 to 3 percentage points of growth from the first quarter to the second quarter.

Q: How is the global prestige fragrance market performing, and how does Inter Parfums' performance compare?

A: Jean Madar, CEO, agreed with the assessment that the global prestige fragrance market saw mid-teens growth in the first quarter. He noted that Inter Parfums experienced robust double-digit growth in key regions like the US and Europe.

Q: What are your plans regarding price increases in the second half of the year?

A: Jean Madar stated that while Inter Parfums is generally reluctant to increase prices, targeted price adjustments might be necessary for certain products or lines to align with a more premium positioning, although this would not be a widespread strategy across all brands.

Q: Could you discuss the sales and expectations for the newly acquired brands, Lacoste and Bally?

A: Michel Atwood confirmed that both brands are performing ahead of budget, contributing significantly to the quarter's results, and expressed confidence in achieving or exceeding the $90 million sales target set for the year for these brands.

Q: How is the situation in the Middle East affecting your sales, and what are your expectations for this region?

A: Jean Madar acknowledged a slight decline due to geopolitical tensions but remains optimistic about recovery and growth in the second half of the year, particularly in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

Q: How are you adjusting your advertising and promotional strategies?

A: Michel Atwood highlighted a shift towards more digital advertising and a more even distribution of advertising and promotional spending across the quarters to build brand momentum and capitalize on market strength.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.