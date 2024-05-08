Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

MGY reports a strong quarter with significant shareholder returns and strategic expansion, setting a positive tone for 2024.

Summary
  • Total Adjusted Net Income: $101 million
  • Free Cash Flow: $117 million
  • Share Repurchase and Dividend: Returned 68% of free cash through share repurchases and increased dividends
  • Total Company Production: 84,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 7% year-over-year
  • Oil Production: 37,500 barrels per day
  • Bolt-on Acquisition: Acquired assets for $125 billion, adding 27,000 net acres
  • D&C Spending Guidance: $450 million to $480 million for the full year 2024
  • GAAP Net Income: $85 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $228 million
  • Capital Expenditure: $119 million, 52% of adjusted EBITDAX
  • Diluted Share Count: Reduced by 5% year-over-year to 204.3 million shares
  • Quarterly Dividend: Increased by 13% to $0.13 per share, annualized at $0.52 per share
  • Net Debt: Approximately zero with $399 million in cash
  • Total Liquidity: Approximately $850 million
  • Adjusted Cash Operating Costs: $11.86 per BOE, down 6% year-over-year
  • Operating Income Margin: $16.15 per BOE, 39% of total revenue
Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp reported a strong first quarter with total adjusted net income of $101 million and generated $117 million of free cash flow.
  • The company successfully returned 68% of its free cash through share repurchases and increased dividend payments, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Production levels were robust, with total company production at 84,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, marking a 7% year-over-year growth.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp completed a significant bolt-on acquisition, enhancing its acreage in the Giddings region and adding high-quality development opportunities.
  • The company has initiated a field level optimization and cost reduction program expected to reduce cash LOE per BOE by 5% to 10% in the second half of the year.

Negative Points

  • The company faces ongoing challenges with natural gas prices, which have been weak, impacting the overall revenue mix.
  • Despite a strong quarter, the company noted that the natural gas production might only see growth later in the year, depending on market recovery.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp's total revenue per BOE declined year-over-year due to a decrease in natural gas and NGL prices.
  • The company's pretax operating margin decreased year-over-year, driven by the decrease in commodity prices and higher DD&A rates.
  • While the bolt-on acquisition is strategically beneficial, it adds only a small amount of base production, which might not significantly impact short-term production levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the latest breakevens at Giddings and how they compare to Karnes?
A: Giddings wells offer better full-cycle returns than Karnes wells, often paying out in a year or less and producing more oil over their lifetime. Operational efficiencies have improved, with well costs down about 20%, contributing to lower breakevens.

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent $125 million bolt-on acquisition and how it enhances your opportunity set?
A: The acquisition adds high-quality, undeveloped acreage contiguous to our core Giddings footprint, increasing working interest and extending high-return development opportunities. It aligns with our strategy to improve the business by adding more than just production volume, enhancing our future drilling locations.

Q: How do you see the oil cut evolving throughout the year given the quarter's strong performance?
A: The oil cut is expected to remain robust, supported by oilier assets acquired last year and a development plan focused on oilier drilling. While natural gas production may fluctuate, overall oil volumes should stay strong.

Q: What are your plans for integrating the newly acquired assets into your operations?
A: The new assets will be incorporated into our existing Giddings program, focusing on high-return drilling opportunities. The acquisition is not expected to alter our production or capital guidance significantly for the year.

Q: Could you elaborate on the initiatives to reduce lease operating expenses (LOE) and their expected impact?
A: We are implementing field-level optimization and cost reduction strategies aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing costs by 5% to 10% in the second half of the year. These include better field management systems and optimizing contract labor and maintenance.

Q: How does the recent acquisition fit into your long-term strategy, and what are the key valuation metrics?
A: The acquisition, costing roughly $3,500 per acre excluding current production, supports our strategy of enhancing our high-margin business model and sustaining long-term growth without increasing debt or equity issuance. It provides a significant addition to our drilling inventory and operational synergies.

