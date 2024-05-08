Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Fanapt was approved as a first-line therapy for bipolar I disorder, significantly expanding its market potential.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA, Financial) is planning to submit a New Drug Application for milsaperidone, which could extend patent exclusivity into the 2040s.

The company is developing long-acting injectable formulations for Fanapt and milsaperidone, addressing compliance issues in psychiatric treatments.

HETLIOZ has maintained its position as the only approved treatment for Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and has expanded into treating Smith-Magenis Syndrome.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) acquired PONVORY, enhancing its product portfolio with a treatment approved for multiple sclerosis and potential for other autoimmune disorders.

Negative Points

The FDA issued a complete response letter for HETLIOZ in the treatment of insomnia, indicating regulatory challenges.

Generic competition has significantly impacted HETLIOZ's revenue, with a 49% decrease in net product sales.

Fanapt and HETLIOZ are facing inventory destocking issues, which have led to a decrease in sales.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) reported a net loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2024, reflecting financial pressures.

The company is currently unable to provide financial guidance for 2024 due to market uncertainties, particularly concerning HETLIOZ.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of expenses will you need to launch Fanapt effectively, and how are you thinking about the peak sales potential ahead of IP expiry?

A: Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of The Board, highlighted the significant market opportunity for Fanapt in bipolar I disorder, emphasizing the need for efficient investments in marketing and awareness to drive growth. Kevin Patrick Moran, Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer, added that while specific guidance wasn't provided, the company is expanding its sales force and supporting it with marketing and awareness programs, reflecting increased spend in the first quarter financial results.

Q: How have PONVORY sales trended to your expectations, and where could they go in 2024?

A: Kevin Patrick Moran noted that PONVORY sales have maintained levels seen in the previous year when J&J reduced commercial support. He mentioned that full commercial activities would commence in the third quarter, expecting a sales inflection in the latter half of the year.

Q: Can you speak to how your FDA discussions have been going for tradipitant for gastroparesis, your level of confidence in approval, and expected label?

A: Mihael H. Polymeropoulos described the FDA interactions as continuous and engaged, with a significant number of information requests being addressed by Vanda, indicating an active review process.

Q: On the shareholder activism front, how can you unlock more value as a stand-alone company?

A: Mihael H. Polymeropoulos emphasized Vanda's value proposition, highlighting its commercial assets, significant revenue stream, prudent financial investments, and a deep pipeline with late-stage assets poised to address multibillion-dollar market opportunities. He also mentioned the ongoing evaluation of a revised unsolicited takeover proposal, stressing the board's commitment to shareholder interests.

Q: Is it fair to expect a sales inflection for PONVORY in Q3, and when will marketing activities start?

A: Kevin Patrick Moran confirmed that some commercial activities for PONVORY have already started, with full effects expected at the beginning of the third quarter. He anticipated a sales inflection post these activities, possibly taking a quarter to materialize.

Q: What are the financial results for the first quarter of 2024?

A: Kevin Patrick Moran reported a net loss of $4.1 million for Q1 2024, with total revenues of $47.5 million, marking a 24% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to the launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ. He detailed the performance of other products and the financial strategies moving forward.

