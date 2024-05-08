Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Central Garden & Pet Co reported a solid quarter with GAAP earnings per share of $0.93 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.99, showing significant improvement from the previous year.

Net sales were robust at $900 million, with a slight 1% decrease from the previous year, demonstrating strong performance despite market challenges.

The company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin improvement of 270 basis points to 31.3%, attributed to successful cost management and efficiency improvements.

E-commerce sales grew, and Central Garden & Pet Co expanded market share across most pet and garden categories, highlighting strong brand performance and consumer engagement.

Central Garden & Pet Co's strategic initiatives, such as the consolidation of distribution locations and the cost and simplicity program, are set to drive future savings and operational efficiencies.

Negative Points

Organic net sales declined by 1%, indicating some challenges in product demand and market conditions.

The company anticipates softer consumption in durable pet product categories and lower foot traffic in key retailers, which could impact future sales performance.

There is ongoing retailer pressure for price concessions, which might affect profit margins if not managed effectively.

Despite strong financial performance, the pet segment saw a decline in durables and softness in pet adoptions, which could pose long-term challenges if trends continue.

Central Garden & Pet Co faces an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, which could impact consumer spending and overall business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current trends in the pet category, particularly the performance of consumables versus durables?

A: John Hanson, President, Pet Consumer Products, noted that consumables are outperforming durables, which remain very soft. Despite the overall softness, the company is pleased with its market share performance, especially in e-commerce, the highest growth channel. They anticipate durables will continue to decline throughout fiscal 2024 but expect this trend to moderate eventually.

Q: How has the garden category performed, especially in comparison to your largest competitor who reported strong early season growth?

A: J.D. Walker, President, Garden Consumer Products, explained that Central Garden & Pet's portfolio differs from their largest competitor, particularly in early season businesses like growing media and mulch, where they do not significantly participate. He highlighted that while bird feed consumption lagged, causing overall point of sale (POS) for the quarter to be flat, other categories like insecticides and grass seed are seeing share gains.

Q: What are the expectations for inventory levels and shipment timings as you approach the critical fiscal third quarter for garden products?

A: J.D. Walker mentioned that retail inventories are in a good position, slightly down from last year. He noted that while shipments have outpaced consumption year-to-date, inventory levels are not heavy, suggesting a correction from last year's destocking rather than a significant pull forward affecting Q3.

Q: Could you provide more insight into the financial outlook, especially concerning margins in the second half of the year?

A: Nicholas Lahanas, CFO, highlighted that first-half margins were driven by their cost and simplicity program, moderating inflation, and favorable product mix. Looking ahead, they remain positive about margins, assuming continued moderation in inflation and ongoing benefits from cost reduction initiatives, though product mix remains a variable.

Q: What are the POS trends in the pet segment, particularly between consumables and durables?

A: Mary Springer, Interim CEO, indicated that overall, the pet category was down, with consumables outperforming durables. Durables were down double digits, but the rate of decline improved compared to Q1. They are cautiously optimistic about the stabilization in household penetration for pet supplies.

Q: Regarding the SKU rationalization, what has been the impact so far, and how do you see it progressing?

A: J.D. Walker responded that the SKU rationalization primarily involved removing low-margin items, significantly simplifying operations. This process allowed for the consolidation of distribution centers, enhancing efficiency. Nicholas Lahanas added that this is an ongoing process, especially as they integrate new acquisitions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.