Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

NV5 Global Inc reported strong organic growth and profitability in Q1 2024, with an 8% organic growth rate and a total growth of 16% compared to Q1 2023.

The company experienced a significant improvement in cash flow, which increased by 73% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

NV5 Global Inc's geospatial services segment delivered double-digit organic growth and a 20% increase in EBITDA, highlighting strong performance and expansion.

The company successfully expanded into new geographies and service lines, particularly in its infrastructure and geospatial segments, enhancing its market reach and service offerings.

NV5 Global Inc made strategic acquisitions in Q1 2024 that are expected to densify its international footprint and enhance technology integration across its service lines.

Negative Points

The company's operating margins were temporarily impacted by the Federal continuing resolution and the ongoing integrations of recent acquisitions.

Increased intangible asset amortization and higher interest expenses due to financing of acquisitions, which rose by $3.1 million and $2.6 million respectively, negatively affecting the bottom line.

NV5 Global Inc's net income in Q1 2024 was significantly lower at $408,000 compared to $5.9 million in Q1 2023, primarily due to increased costs and integration expenses.

The company faces challenges in the federal government sector, with delays in project funding impacting the geospatial segment's performance early in the quarter.

Despite strong growth metrics, certain segments like infrastructure experienced slower growth rates due to external factors such as delays in LNG projects and offshore wind farm developments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we talk a little bit about expectations for margins for the geospatial business versus the core business and talk about organic growth versus the core business here?

A: Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5, highlighted the capital efficiency and under-budget performance of the geospatial group, expecting higher profitability as the year progresses. Dan Levine, President of Geospatial at NV5, added that profitability is increasing, with synergies across various business components becoming evident.

Q: Is geospatial still seen as the highest margin business at NV5?

A: Dickerson Wright explained that while geospatial benefits from EBITDA due to equipment and depreciation, other business sectors like data centers are also showing strong profitability. The overall profitability across sectors is improving.

Q: Could you give us a sense of how much of your business is from the data center market and where you're seeing cross-selling opportunities?

A: Dickerson Wright noted significant international growth in data centers, primarily serving Western clients, with confidentiality on specific details. Ben Heraud, Co-CEO of Buildings & Technology at NV5, mentioned both international and domestic growth, with increasing revenue expected in the U.S.

Q: What is the organic outlook for the year, considering the acquisitions done to date?

A: Dickerson Wright indicated a projection of maintaining around 8% organic growth, excluding additional contributions from acquisitions. Edward Codispoti, CFO of NV5, noted that recent acquisitions are expected to contribute approximately $40 million in annual revenue.

Q: How are you managing the integration of recent acquisitions, and what is the focus for future M&A activities?

A: Dickerson Wright described a disciplined M&A strategy focused on enhancing existing platforms and technical edges, with ongoing evaluations across various sectors including utilities and data centers.

Q: Could you discuss the impact of the federal continuing resolution on your business and expectations moving forward?

A: Edward Codispoti explained that the resolution affected profitability due to delayed federal projects but anticipates improvement as these projects resume. He also highlighted ongoing integration efforts with recent acquisitions, which are expected to bring synergies and margin improvements.

