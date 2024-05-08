Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) reported double-digit growth in total revenues, excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, driven by strong performance in Calgary with 31% growth in prescriptions and 75% growth in net sales.

Calgary prescriptions reached an all-time quarterly high of 176,503, with net sales at $45 million, benefiting from prescription growth and gross-to-net improvement.

The company expanded its base of prescribers to approximately 27,138, up from 25,938 from the previous quarter, indicating increased market penetration.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has an emerging CNS pipeline with exciting catalysts coming up in the next 12 months, including data from Phase IIb study in treatment-resistant depression and interim data from a study on treatment-resistant seizures.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $309.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing significant financial flexibility for potential M&A and other value-creating opportunities.

Negative Points

Increased pressure on Parkinson's franchise brands due to higher Medicare rebates and patient out-of-pocket costs, contributing to increased gross-to-net deductions.

Net sales for Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR declined, with Oxtellar XR net sales at $26.9 million compared to $28.9 million in the same quarter last year, and Trokendi XR net sales down by 54%.

The FDA issued a complete response letter for SBNA.30, indicating that the application is not ready for approval in its present form, which could delay potential market entry.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million compared to an operating earnings of $5.2 million for the prior year period, reflecting increased R&D spend associated with clinical programs.

The company faces uncertainties with the introduction of the first generic of Oxtellar XR expected in September 2024, which may further impact net sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on Calgary's performance in Q2 compared to Q1, and whether you were affected by the Change Healthcare cybersecurity attacks?

A: Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, noted that Calgary's prescription growth increased by about 11% in Q2 compared to Q1. He expects further acceleration in Q2, particularly with the back-to-school season. Regarding the cybersecurity attacks, he confirmed that Supernus was not impacted as they had other providers to continue service.

Q: With the upcoming interim data for SPN817, what should we expect in terms of follow-up data and seizure freedom rates?

A: Jack Khattar explained that the interim data will cover around 40 patients, with a few more expected by the second half of the year. He discussed the variability in seizure freedom rates across different drugs and patient populations, noting that anything above 10% is generally considered effective, especially for refractory patients.

Q: What is Supernus's capacity for mergers and acquisitions in terms of financial resources?

A: Jack Khattar stated that Supernus could engage in transactions ranging from $500 million to $1 billion, potentially more if equity is used. The scope would depend on the specific acquisition and its characteristics, such as whether it includes assets that generate significant cash flows.

Q: Regarding Calgary, do you anticipate the gross-to-net could dip below 50% as the year progresses?

A: Jack Khattar responded that while quarter-to-quarter fluctuations might occur, the gross-to-net is expected to improve throughout the year. He mentioned the potential for unexpected quarter-to-quarter fluctuations but remained optimistic about achieving the lower end of the target range.

Q: Can you elaborate on the issues raised in the CRL regarding SPNA30, particularly about the master file for the infusion device and product quality?

A: Jack Khattar clarified that the CRL included issues related to quality and the master file. Discussions with the manufacturer are ongoing to address these issues, with a meeting with the FDA scheduled to ensure all concerns are resolved before resubmission.

Q: What are the expectations for the Phase IIa study of SPN817 and the design of the upcoming Phase IIb study?

A: Jack Khattar indicated that the Phase IIa study is exploratory, helping to design the Phase IIb study. He emphasized the importance of a drug that effectively treats epilepsy and potentially delays the progression of the condition. Details of the Phase IIb study will be shared in a future update.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.