Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Despite a widened net loss, Arcturus Therapeutics reports revenue growth and promising advancements in vaccine development.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue was $38 million, up from $30.9 million in Q4 2023.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $26.8 million in Q1 2024, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in Q4 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: Net loss per diluted share was $1 in Q1 2024 versus $0.44 in Q4 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $68.4 million in Q1 2024, up from $49.1 million in Q4 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses increased to $53.6 million in Q1 2024 from $36.6 million in Q4 2023.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $345.3 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Commercial Milestones: Anticipated delivery of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan in Q3 2024, marking the initiation of commercial sales.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT, Financial) remains on track to deliver the initial 4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Japan in Q3, supporting the upcoming vaccination season.
  • The ARCT-2301 COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed superior immunogenicity and neutralizing antibody response compared to a conventional mRNA comparator in a Phase 3 study.
  • Arcturus is expanding its vaccine platform globally, with a marketing authorization application filed with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The ARCT-2138 quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine program is progressing well, with Phase 1 top-line data expected in Q3.
  • Arcturus reported a revenue increase to $38 million in Q1 2024 from $30.9 million in Q4 2023, driven by increased activity across its CSL program.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a net loss of approximately $26.8 million in Q1 2024, widening from a net loss of $11.7 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total operating expenses increased to $68.4 million in Q1 2024 from $49.1 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to increased R&D expenses.
  • The increase in R&D expenses was significant, rising to $53.6 million in Q1 2024 from $36.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Arcturus's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash slightly decreased to $345.3 million as of March 31, 2024, from $348.9 million on December 31, 2023.
  • While the company is initiating commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the full financial impact and revenue from this are not expected to be realized until Q4 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the July 1st meeting regarding the ARCTO. 32 cystic fibrosis program?
A: Joseph Payne, President and CEO, mentioned that by July 1st, the enrollment for the ARCTO. 32 cystic fibrosis program is expected to be completed. They plan to share Phase 2 data and a progress update for the OTC program, focusing on a subset of patients. This information will likely be communicated through a press release.

Q: What are the expectations around Japan's order for Coastave in 2025, and what are the current manufacturing capabilities of R-Calif for producing both COVID and flu vaccines?
A: Andrew Sassine, CFO, explained that they are optimistic about R-Calif's future ability to produce vaccines for the Japanese market, pending GMP approval expected in Q3. Future orders and opportunities will be guided by their partners, CSL and Meiji.

Q: Can you confirm changes in the ARCT-10 dosing format and the rationale behind these changes?
A: Joseph Payne clarified that based on learnings from early trials, they have optimized the premedication protocol and adjusted the dosing regimen to reduce infusion-related reactions. These adjustments are typical for this type of product and have been applied to the ongoing Phase 2 trial.

Q: What are the financial expectations from the initial 4 million doses of the COVID vaccine to be delivered to Japan?
A: Andrew Sassine mentioned that the specifics of financial arrangements and revenue booking would be detailed more in the fourth quarter. He highlighted the profit-sharing arrangement with CSL and indicated a three-way split due to the involvement of multiple partners.

Q: What updates can we expect on July 1st regarding the ARCT-10 and ARCTO. 32 programs?
A: Joseph Payne stated that for ARCT-10, they are looking for biomarker changes in more advanced and younger patients. For ARCTO. 32, the focus will be on safety and tolerability from two administrations of the therapy, with additional details on the dosing regimen to be shared.

Q: How is the monetization of the investment in the catalyst 38% owned JV in Japan progressing?
A: Andrew Sassine explained that they engaged JPMorgan to explore strategic options for monetizing the investment, emphasizing the strategic decision to become an asset-light entity. This move aligns with their focus on working with established CDMOs globally.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.