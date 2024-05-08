Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS, Financial) reported nearly $25 million in net product sales this quarter, marking a significant increase of almost 90% over the last quarter.

The company has successfully engaged over 8,000 eye care professionals who have started prescribing their flagship product, with more than half prescribing to multiple patients.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has expanded its market reach with creative and targeted educational initiatives, significantly raising awareness and diagnosis of Demodex blepharitis among patients and providers.

The company has secured multiple new payer contracts, including two major commercial plans covering approximately 18 million lives, enhancing market access and product reach.

Positive clinical data from two Phase 2 studies were reported, one for the treatment of rosacea and another for the prevention of Lyme disease, keeping the company on track with its FDA submission plans.

Negative Points

Despite the increase in prescribers, only 50% of them have written a second prescription, indicating potential challenges in sustained product adoption and usage.

The company anticipates the need for significant ongoing investment in sales force expansion and consumer marketing campaigns to maintain growth momentum, which could strain financial resources.

There are inherent risks involved with the upcoming plans to launch a direct-to-consumer advertising campaign, which if not received well, could impact the product's market perception.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) faces the challenge of converting the remaining eye care professionals within their target, as some are late adopters or hesitant due to the newness of the product category.

The company's gross-to-net discount remains at approximately 55%, indicating potential pressure on profitability and the need for strategic pricing adjustments moving forward.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the great quarter. You noted that your prescribers increased from 8,000 to 6,000, but only 50% have written the second script. I'm just wondering if you could comment on how much of the volume is concentrated to a small group of prescribers and why those other sort of 50% aren't writing more.

A: Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the 50% metric has endured throughout the launch, indicating consistent new prescriber adoption. Many new prescribers haven't had the chance to write a second script yet due to their recent start. The concentration of prescribing is broadening as more prescribers are added, and as doctors gain experience with the product, they start to identify more patients who could benefit from it.

Q: Hi. Good evening, everyone, and congratulations on the quarter. A couple of questions from me. As I think about the dynamics between MECP., listening to your sales force detailing and writing a prescription at home what have you seen any with regard to those EVPs will not prescribe? What is it that's still holding them back or they are looking for additional data on and how would how do the dynamics work there.

A: Bobak Azamian, CEO, responded that adoption varies, with some doctors being late adopters who want to see others' experiences first. Repeat visits from the sales force and peer experiences help in overcoming hesitancy. Some doctors are also hesitant about navigating new products and market access, which improves with more familiarity and education from the sales team.

Q: Congrats on the quarter. So I was just wondering, you had talked about DTC., and I think it was maybe waiting to see the impact of Medicare, which is obviously important with this patient population. So can you just talk maybe a little bit about the strategic move to maybe do the DTC campaign earlier as a pre Medicare and you know, the pluses and the minuses of that, if there's any

A: Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the decision to potentially launch a DTC campaign earlier is driven by the momentum they are seeing. The company is monitoring the launch's progress and market conditions closely and will adjust the timing of the DTC campaign accordingly. The aim is to empower patients and drive volumes, but they will proceed cautiously, ensuring market conditions are favorable.

Q: Good evening, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just just a couple on Medicare actually. So there's Part D redesign impact. Any of your operating assumptions around sort of steady-state gross to net? And then how should we think about like the addition of Part D next year?

A: Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, noted that all factors, including Part D, have been accounted for in their gross-to-net goals. The addition of Part D coverage in 2025 is expected to significantly improve volume and optimize gross-to-net discounts as the company will reduce the need to offer free product through bridging programs.

Q: Of those 8,000 prescribers that you've talked about, could you quantify the proportion that fall into the three buckets that you've spoken about previously, maybe specifically how many of the 8,000 are early adopters versus those that are newer to DB?

A: Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, stated that they do not provide specific breakdowns, but a significant portion of the 8,000 prescribers are beyond early adopters, indicating successful penetration into the target prescriber base. The sales force expansion aims to deepen prescribing practices among all segments, particularly those new to treating Demodex blepharitis.

Q: Thanks for taking our question. You mentioned potential seasonality due to ECP. practices, holidays, vacations, et cetera. I'm curious if you have any indication that there might also be seasonality in DB. That might dictate sales in similar to how they might be seasonality in incidence in severity, where is Asia or allergies?

A: Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, responded that it's still early to determine market seasonality specific to Demodex blepharitis. They observe typical pharmaceutical sales patterns, such as stronger sales in Q4 and challenges in Q1 due to insurance deductibles resetting. Any potential disease-specific seasonality would likely become clearer after more time in the market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.