Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Porch Group Inc reported a 32% increase in revenue to $115 million in Q1 2024, driven by a 50% growth in the insurance segment.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $5 million compared to Q1 2023, despite significant weather-related claims.

The company successfully renewed its reinsurance on favorable terms, which provides increased confidence in financial stability and future profitability.

Porch Group Inc continues to innovate with new software products and enhancements, maintaining strong client retention and enabling price increases.

The company received approximately $35 million in cash from business collaborations and asset sales, bolstering its financial position.

Negative Points

The Texas hailstorm in March resulted in unexpected claims costs of $8 million, negatively impacting the financial results for Q1.

Revenue less cost of revenue margin decreased due to faster growth in the lower-margin insurance segment compared to the vertical software segment.

Gross written premium in the insurance segment decreased as the company reduced risk through non-renewals of higher risk policies.

Vertical software revenue slightly declined due to lower demand for moving services and corporate relocations.

The company faces ongoing challenges with catastrophic weather events, which continue to introduce volatility and unpredictability in financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the pricing strategy for your software businesses and potential opportunities for further price increases?

A: (Matthew Neagle, COO) - We focus on delivering value to our software customers, which allows us to implement price increases. We've maintained stable retention rates despite these increases and see potential for further pricing opportunities, especially with upcoming product rollouts that could drive profitability.

(Matt Ehrlichman, CEO) - We have a multiyear roadmap for major product launches across our core software businesses, which will be coupled with price increases. This strategy, along with recovering transaction volumes, should significantly enhance profitability.

Q: How much of the improvement in underwriting is attributed to your data initiatives, and can you quantify its impact on the gross loss ratio?

A: (Matt Ehrlichman, CEO) - While we haven't provided a specific breakdown, our proprietary data significantly enhances our pricing accuracy. The impact of our data is integrated with other underwriting actions like pricing adjustments and policy renewals, making it a critical component of our strategy. We plan to further discuss this in future deep dives.

Q: Are you seeing any competitive impacts in your core markets as other carriers also aim for growth?

A: (Efram Ware, President and GM, Homeowners of America) - Despite increased competition, our focused underwriting and pricing strategies allow us to selectively reopen in specific geographies. Our market share in Texas, for example, provides ample room for growth, demonstrating our strong competitive position.

Q: How is the surplus position of HOA influencing the timing and execution of the reciprocal transaction?

A: (Matt Ehrlichman, CEO) - Our surplus levels are tracking as expected, with typical reductions in Q1 and Q2 followed by increases in the latter half of the year. This positions us well for executing the reciprocal transaction planned for later this year, with ongoing discussions and forecasts shared with regulatory bodies.

Q: Could you provide an update on the performance of your vertical software business and the uptake of the Porch Concierge app?

A: (Matthew Neagle, COO) - Despite market declines, our software businesses have performed well, supported by product innovations like Rhino Verify and new report writer tools. We continue to enhance our offerings to better serve title companies and inspectors.

(Matt Ehrlichman, CEO) - The Porch Concierge app continues to perform well, helping us introduce more homebuyers to our services, although specific metrics were not disclosed.

Q: What initiatives will drive momentum in HOA over the next year?

A: (Efram Ware, President and GM, Homeowners of America) - We are focusing on expanding our home factors and executing the reciprocal exchange. These initiatives are expected to enhance our competitive advantage and reduce volatility, supporting profitable growth.

