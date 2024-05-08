Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Globalstar Inc (GSAT, Financial) secured a significant contract with a government services company, potentially escalating to $20 million in revenue by the fifth year with additional revenue share benefits.

The company successfully shipped the first commercial units of XCOM RAN, marking a significant achievement and the start of a potentially larger relationship with one of the world's largest retailers.

IoT service revenue increased by 24% due to higher ARPU and a growing subscriber base, indicating strong growth in this segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.6 million, representing a 52% margin, showing strong profitability and financial health.

Globalstar Inc (GSAT) reiterated its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in continued business performance and growth.

Negative Points

Subscriber equipment revenue was down $2.7 million from the previous year's quarter, primarily due to the timing of commercial IoT and spot device sales.

The increase in net loss was driven primarily by non-cash items, indicating potential concerns over cash flow and actual cash earnings.

The company is still in the proof-of-concept phase with the government services contract, which adds uncertainty to the full materialization of the contract's potential benefits.

There are ongoing FCC processes and potential competition for spectrum usage that could impact operations, as highlighted by the interest from other companies like SpaceX.

While there are significant opportunities with XCOM RAN and Band 53 licensing, the full integration and commercial rollout require further development, which could delay potential revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the pipeline just where we are today versus, say, three months ago?

A: (Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board) - The pipeline includes several components like XCOM RAN, Band 53, and satellite services. For XCOM RAN, the focus is on a global retailer which could keep us busy for a substantial time. The Micro Fulfillment Center market is larger than anticipated, offering significant opportunities. For Band n53, we're working with major players like Qualcomm and Nokia to explore high-value deployments. The satellite side is business as usual with efforts to drive new products into the market.

Q: What's the timeline to getting final results from the proof of concept, and what updates can you provide on the next constellation?

A: (Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board) - The proof of concept can convert into a full contract anytime they are satisfied with the service, potentially within a few months. The next constellation is on schedule for a 2025 launch.

Q: Can you discuss the parts of your balance sheet you might be looking to improve first, especially as free cash flows potentially increase with success on XCOM RAN and Band 53 licensing?

A: (Rebecca Clary, CFO and Vice President) - We're focusing on leverage under our service agreements, particularly the 2021 and 2023 funding agreements related to satellite CapEx, which are being recouped against service fees. Our leverage is healthy and expected to improve over the next few years.

Q: What needs to be done to expand the retailer deal to a broader footprint?

A: (Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board) - The retailer is focusing on internal development issues and reliability work. We are confident about the service and product, and signs are encouraging for a broader deployment.

Q: Can you provide an update on Qualcomm's progress with creating a solution inclusive of Band 53?

A: (Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board) - Progress is ongoing with Qualcomm. We are pushing for fast developments, and they have been very supportive. We are optimistic about future advancements.

Q: Could you elaborate on the FCC's recent decisions and any potential impacts on your operations?

A: (Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board) - We are comfortable with our position and relationship with the FCC, which has supported our operations for decades. We provide lifesaving services to millions globally, and we expect to continue our operations without significant changes.

