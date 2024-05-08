Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) reported an 18% revenue growth to $183 million, driven by volume growth and improvements in throughput at their plants.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% to $22.6 million, indicating strong profitability alongside revenue growth.

The company experienced broad-based growth across all product categories and channels, with food service channel growing by 11% year-over-year.

SunOpta Inc (STKL) successfully launched new customer products and expanded capacity, particularly in the protein shake category, which saw robust growth.

The company is on track to achieve a leverage ratio of under three times adjusted EBITDA by the end of the year, reflecting sound financial management and capital allocation.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, there was a noted margin leakage and inventory reserves, indicating some inefficiencies in the supply chain.

The adjusted gross margin saw a decrease of 180 basis points from the prior year, mainly due to increased depreciation and inventory reserves.

There are ongoing challenges in fully optimizing new production lines and achieving maximum efficiency, which could impact future profitability.

SunOpta Inc (STKL) faces the need for continuous improvement in supply chain operations to support growing demand and maintain cost-effectiveness.

While the company raised its revenue guidance based on Q1 performance, the increase in EBITDA guidance was relatively modest, suggesting potential concerns about translating revenue growth into proportional profit growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the strong performance in Q1, and what gives you confidence in raising the guidance for the year despite uncertainties in consumer trends, especially in foodservice?

A: (Greg Gaba - CFO) The strong Q1 performance was driven by expansion with existing customers, acquisition of new customers, and TAM expansion. The guidance raise is based on actual observed data and customer interactions rather than hopeful expectations. Continuous dialogue with customers about order volumes and forecasts provides a solid basis for our updated guidance.

Q: Can you elaborate on the modest uptick in EBITDA guidance despite a significant increase in revenue guidance?

A: (Greg Gaba - CFO) The guidance was adjusted simply by the amount of overperformance in Q1. This straightforward adjustment reflects our current visibility into customer orders and business development, focusing on what we can concretely foresee rather than speculative growth.

Q: How do you assess the progress and plans for operational excellence, especially concerning the recent capacity expansions?

A: (Jon Andersen - Analyst) While there has been a significant increase in output to meet sales demand, there is recognition that more work is needed to optimize operations fully. The focus remains on improving various operational metrics, which is expected to contribute to better performance in the future.

Q: Given the robust growth in foodservice despite broader market softness, can you explain the discrepancy?

A: (Brian Kocher - CEO) Our growth in foodservice is partly due to our active engagement in customer innovation, leading to increased promotion and adoption of plant-based products in menus. Additionally, gaining share and focusing on high-growth areas within foodservice have contributed to our strong performance.

Q: What are the expected contributions from the new shake line, and how does it fit into the overall capacity and demand strategy?

A: (Jon Andersen - Analyst) The new shake line is on track to meet the productivity goals set in our investment thesis by mid-year. There's potential for further throughput improvements across our network, which would enhance cost efficiency and support growth without additional capital expenditure.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of pricing dynamics in the foodservice channel on demand and how SunOpta is positioned in this context?

A: (Brian Kocher - CEO) While there may be some sensitivity to price increases among less frequent consumers, our focus on innovation and promotional activities helps drive growth. Our engagement in developing new offerings tailored to current market conditions supports our strong performance in this channel.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.