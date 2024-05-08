Q1 2024 Cytokinetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome ladies and gentlemen to Cytokinetics first quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics' Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



Diane Weiser - Cytokinetics, Incorporated - SVP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good afternoon and thanks for joining us on the call today. Robert Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with an overview of the quarter and recent developments. Fady Malik, EVP of R&D will provide updates related to aficamten focused to SEQUOIA-HCM and FOREST-HCM and recent interactions with FDA. Stuart Kupfer, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, will provide additional updates regarding the ongoing clinical trials of aficamten, MAPLE-HCM and ACACIA-HCM and will also discuss progression of CK-586 and our emerging pipeline.



Andrew Callos, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer will speak about commercial readiness activities for aficamten. Sung lee, our new EVP and Chief Financial Officer is with us today, but he's