Capital One Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Capital One Financial Corp's Dividends

Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.6 per share, payable on 2024-05-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Capital One Financial Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Capital One Financial Corp Do?

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

A Glimpse at Capital One Financial Corp's Dividend History

Capital One Financial Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1995. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Capital One Financial Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Capital One Financial Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.69% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.69%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Capital One Financial Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 33.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 11.90% per year. And over the past decade, Capital One Financial Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.90%.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Capital One Financial Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.97%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Capital One Financial Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.18.

Capital One Financial Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Capital One Financial Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Capital One Financial Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Capital One Financial Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Capital One Financial Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 15.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.34% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Capital One Financial Corp's earnings increased by approximately 33.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.04% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.40%, which outperforms approximately 63.36% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics paint a promising picture for current and potential investors. These factors not only underscore the company's financial health but also its capability to sustain and potentially increase its dividends in the future. For investors seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener.

