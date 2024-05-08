Q1 2024 Incap Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Pauliina TennilÃ¤,ViestintÃ¤toimisto Bravura Oy-IR



(audio in progress) For the result webcast, my name is Pauliina TennilÃ¤ and I will be hosting today's webcast. Incap's President and CEO, Otto Pukk; and CFO, Antti PynnÃ¶nen will go through the Q1 result presentation and after that, there is time for questions and answers. (Event Instructions) And this webcast is recorded so you can review it later on at Incap's website.



Otto and Antti, let's begin.



Otto Pukk - Incap Oyj - Group President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Pauliina, and thank you all that have come here to listen for our Q1 webcast. It's always nice with the interest Incap. And we are always happy to further answer as many questions as possible from you guys. Perhaps, let's start on the Q1 and some of the highlights from the quarter.



As expected, of course, compared to last year, we didn't have as good quarter as last year was very much part of where we ended up with too much inventory for our biggest customer, not us, but