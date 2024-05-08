Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Investments and Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Summary
  • Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Negative $1.3 million in Q1 2024, significant improvement from previous quarter.
  • Interest Expense Savings: Anticipated annual savings of approximately $18 million due to debt-free status post-investment.
  • Revenue: Q1 total revenue was $34.9 million.
  • Platform Revenue: $23.8 million in Q1.
  • Mortgage Suite Revenue: $15.1 million in Q1.
  • Consumer Banking Products Revenue: Grew 29% year-over-year to $6.7 million.
  • Professional Services Revenue: $2.1 million, up 21% from last year.
  • Title Revenue: $11.1 million, exceeding guidance midpoint.
  • Gross Profit: Non-GAAP total was $18.3 million.
  • Operating Costs: Non-GAAP total was $29.5 million in Q1, reflecting cost savings.
  • Loss from Operations: Non-GAAP loss was $11.2 million in Q1.
  • Market Share: Estimated at 21.2% based on various forecasts.
  • Economic Value Per Funded Loan: Increased by approximately $7, reaching $92.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: $93 million, up $49.1 million year-over-year.
  • Q2 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $37.5 million and $41.5 million.
  • Q2 Net Operating Loss: Projected to be between $7.5 million and $10.5 million.
Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Blend Labs Inc received a strategic investment of $150 million from Haveli, enhancing financial flexibility and eliminating debt.
  • The company reported a significant improvement in unlevered free cash flow, reducing from negative values to near breakeven.
  • Blend Labs Inc has expanded its customer base, including a successful deployment with Navy Federal Credit Union and signing new significant contracts.
  • The investment from Haveli is expected to save approximately $18 million in annualized interest expenses, accelerating the path to positive cash flow generation.
  • Blend Labs Inc continues to innovate in its product offerings, including enhancements in mortgage and consumer banking solutions, contributing to increased operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, the company's unlevered free cash flow was still negative at $1.3 million in the first quarter.
  • The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with high interest rates potentially impacting customer decisions and market dynamics.
  • Operational risks persist with the need for ongoing investment in technology and market expansion to maintain competitiveness.
  • The company faces intense competition in both the mortgage and consumer banking sectors, requiring continuous innovation and customer acquisition efforts.
  • Regulatory changes and compliance requirements could pose additional challenges and impact the company's operational strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does the $150 million investment from Haveli enable for Blend Labs in terms of business operations and future investments?
A: (Nima Ghamsari - Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder, Head of Blend) The investment allows Blend Labs to enhance financial flexibility, focus on innovation, and invest more in both the platform and go-to-market strategies. It also saves approximately $18 million annually in interest expenses, aiding the company's goal of achieving positive cash flow sooner.

Q: How is the consumer banking suite performing, and what are the expectations for its growth?
A: (Nima Ghamsari - Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder, Head of Blend) The consumer banking suite is showing strong momentum despite a tightening lending market. The pipeline for new customers is growing, and the company is beginning to see a snowball effect as more customers drive adoption. Blend Labs is focused on expanding this suite to the broader market, including smaller financial institutions.

Q: Can you discuss the operational efficiencies and best practices that Blend Labs plans to implement following the partnership with Haveli?
A: (Amir Jafari - Head of Finance and Administration) The focus will be on enhancing go-to-market strategies and building on the momentum of recent quarters. The company aims to leverage its platform to deploy solutions faster and more efficiently, both internally and for customers.

Q: What is the strategy behind Blend Labs' increased focus on the credit union market?
A: (Nima Ghamsari - Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder, Head of Blend) Credit unions are a historically underserved market by technology providers, and they prioritize member experience highly. Blend Labs sees a significant opportunity to lead in this sector by providing technology solutions that enhance member services and operational efficiency.

Q: How is the Blend Close product performing, and what regulatory changes are supporting its adoption?
A: (Nima Ghamsari - Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder, Head of Blend) Blend Close is one of the fastest-growing parts of the business, with significant operational savings for customers. Approximately 90% of loans on the platform are eligible for fully digital closings, thanks to supportive regulatory changes, enhancing both efficiency and customer experience.

Q: What impact has the strategic focus on pre-purchase agreements and cost alignment had on Blend Labs' financials, particularly free cash flow?
A: (Amir Jafari - Head of Finance and Administration) The disciplined approach to contract standardization and aligning costs more variably with revenue has significantly improved free cash flow. This strategy involves securing larger commitments from customers and optimizing the cost structure to align with revenue generation.

