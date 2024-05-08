May 08, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Sean, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Kinross Gold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn, the call over to Chris Lichtenheldt, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chris Lichtenheldt - Kinross Gold Corporation - VP of IR
Thank you, and good morning. With us today, we have Paul Rollinson, CEO, and from the Kinross Senior Leadership Team, Andrea Freeborough, Claude Schimper, William Dunford, and Geoff Gold.
For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties, which may lead to actual results differing from estimates contained in our forward-looking information, please refer to Page 2 of this presentation. Our news release dated May 7, 2024. The MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2024, and our most recently filed AIF, all of which are available on our website.
I will now turn the call over to Paul.
J. Paul Rollinson
Q1 2024 Kinross Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...