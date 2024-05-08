Q1 2024 Kinross Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT

Chris Lichtenheldt - Kinross Gold Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. With us today, we have Paul Rollinson, CEO, and from the Kinross Senior Leadership Team, Andrea Freeborough, Claude Schimper, William Dunford, and Geoff Gold.



I will now turn the call over to Paul.



J. Paul Rollinson