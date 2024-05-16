What's Driving Texas Pacific Land Corp's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial), with a current market capitalization of $14.07 billion, has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market. Over the past week, the company's stock price has increased by 0.86%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 14.34%. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued at a price of $611.43, compared to a GF Value of $672.83. This valuation suggests a potential upside, as the stock was also considered modestly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was significantly higher at $1,904.38.

Overview of Texas Pacific Land Corp

Texas Pacific Land Corp operates within the oil and gas industry, focusing on the management of land sales and leases while retaining oil and gas royalties. The company is structured into two main segments: Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The former segment deals with the management of oil and gas royalty interests and surface acres of land, while the latter provides comprehensive water services to operators. The majority of TPL's revenue is generated from the Land and Resource Management segment. This strategic focus has positioned TPL as a key player in its sector, leveraging its extensive land holdings and expertise in resource management to optimize returns.

1788572401320226816.png

Exceptional Profitability Metrics

TPL's financial health is underscored by its high Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating that the company is more profitable than most of its peers. With an Operating Margin of 76.96%, TPL outperforms 98.16% of 978 companies in the oil and gas industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) of 45.10% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 40.01% are also superior, ranking better than 92.72% and 97.8% of industry peers, respectively. Furthermore, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) stands at an extraordinary 107.47%, surpassing 99.26% of competitors. These metrics not only reflect TPL's efficient operational execution but also its ability to generate significant returns on investments.

1788572422467907584.png

Robust Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, highlighting its exceptional growth prospects. TPL has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 28.20%, outperforming 70.19% of its industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 15.80%, better than 75.91% of competitors. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at 10.02%, which is superior to 78.02% of the industry. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 32.50%, surpassing 63.33% of peers, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 14.70%, better than 60.53% of the industry. These growth metrics not only demonstrate TPL's past success but also its potential for future expansion.

1788572444416700416.png

Significant Shareholders and Competitive Landscape

Notable shareholders include Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), holding 3,815,925 shares, representing 16.58% of the company, and smaller positions held by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), each owning about 0.06% of the company. In comparison to its competitors, TPL holds a strong market position with a higher market cap than Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) at $13.64 billion, APA Corp (APA, Financial) at $11.39 billion, and Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK, Financial) at $11.55 billion. This competitive edge is crucial in the volatile oil and gas market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Pacific Land Corp's recent stock performance and modest undervaluation present a compelling case for potential investors. The company's robust profitability, exceptional growth metrics, and strong competitive position in the oil and gas industry underscore its potential for sustained success. Investors looking for a solid performer in the energy sector might find TPL an attractive option, especially considering its strategic management of resources and promising growth trajectory.

