What's Driving Establishment Labs Holdings Inc's Surprising 34% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA, Financial), a prominent player in the medical devices and instruments industry, has recently witnessed a notable surge in its stock price. Over the past week, ESTA's stock price has increased by 1.26%, and over the last three months, it has seen an impressive 33.60% gain. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.54 billion with a stock price of $56.22. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of ESTA is $70.97, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was at $84.74, indicating a possible value trap scenario at that time.

Overview of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is at the forefront of innovation in the medical technology sector. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants under the renowned Motiva Implants brand. These products are distributed across various regions including Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East through direct sales to medical distributors, as well as physicians, hospitals, and clinics. 1788572442697035776.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative product line, ESTA's financial health shows areas of concern, particularly in its profitability metrics. The company's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10. It has an Operating Margin of -39.37%, which, although better than 31.24% of 813 companies in the same sector, indicates significant losses in operations. Furthermore, the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at a staggering -493.26%, and the Return on Assets (ROA) is -31.53%, both metrics underscoring financial strain. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also in the negative at -41.77%. 1788572467531509760.png

Growth Trajectory and Future Prospects

On a brighter note, ESTA's growth metrics paint a more optimistic picture. The company holds a high Growth Rank of 9 out of 10. It has demonstrated a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 21.10%, significantly outperforming 78.95% of its peers. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also stands strong at 14.20%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at 23.29%, indicating potential for sustained growth. However, the EPS growth rates are in the negative, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of -22.10% and a 5-Year rate of -10.50%. 1788572500586819584.png

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors have shown confidence in ESTA, with Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holding 334,775 shares, representing 1.23% of the shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holding smaller stakes. This investor interest could be indicative of a belief in the company's long-term potential despite current financial challenges.

Competitive Landscape

ESTA operates in a competitive landscape with key players like Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS, Financial), Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial), and RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial), which have market caps of $890.076 million, $661.292 million, and $2.15 billion, respectively. The competition is stiff, but ESTA's innovative product offerings and global reach provide it with unique leverage in the market.

Conclusion: A Mixed Bag with Promising Growth

In conclusion, while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc faces significant profitability challenges, its impressive growth metrics and innovative product line present substantial opportunities for future success. The company's market position, bolstered by strategic global distribution and investor confidence, sets the stage for potential recovery and profitability in the long term. Investors should keep an eye on how ESTA navigates its financial hurdles while capitalizing on its growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.