What's Driving Celsius Holdings Inc's Surprising 37% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago

Over the recent months, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) has demonstrated a remarkable performance in the stock market, with a significant 7.82% gain in the past week alone and an impressive 37.35% increase over the past three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $19.19 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued at a GF Value of $89.31, a notable rise from its previous valuation of $88.22, which was considered a possible value trap. This shift indicates a positive reassessment of the company's intrinsic value and market position.

Introduction to Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc, operating within the non-alcoholic beverages industry, specializes in energy drinks that incorporate natural ingredients. The company has established a significant presence in North America, accounting for 96% of its revenue. Celsius offers a range of products designed to appeal to those leading active and health-conscious lifestyles. This includes the Celsius Originals, Celsius Essentials, and the convenient Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. In 2022, Celsius expanded its market reach through a strategic 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which now holds an 8.5% stake in the company. 1788588791066423296.png

Assessing Celsius's Profitability

Despite a moderate Profitability Rank of 4/10, Celsius Holdings showcases strong financial metrics that suggest robust profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin stands at 21.55%, which is higher than 88.18% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 25.57% and 17.75% respectively, both metrics outperforming a large majority of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is particularly impressive at 46.81%, surpassing 92.73% of similar companies. These figures are indicative of a company that efficiently generates profit relative to its capital. 1788588810670600192.png

Growth Trajectory of Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings is distinguished by a high Growth Rank of 9/10, reflecting its strong growth prospects. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 111.80%, placing it in the top 3% of the industry. This trend continues with a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 80.50%. Looking ahead, the estimated future revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 34.52%. In terms of earnings, the 3-Year EPS Growth Rate stands at 195.50%, with an anticipated future EPS growth rate of 28.57% over the next 3 to 5 years. These growth metrics not only highlight the company's past achievements but also its potential for future expansion. 1788588829461082112.png

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors in Celsius Holdings include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), holding 210,292 shares, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) with 125,045 shares, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 66,701 shares. These holdings, though modest in percentage terms, reflect a confidence in the company's market strategy and growth potential. Competitively, Celsius stands among giants like Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (COCSF, Financial) with a market cap of $20.27 billion and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) valued at $8.8 billion, indicating a strong position within a challenging market landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc's recent stock performance is a testament to its robust market position, profitability, and promising growth trajectory. The strategic partnership with PepsiCo, coupled with innovative product offerings and efficient capital management, positions Celsius favorably against competitors. For investors, the company's recent upturn and future potential make it a noteworthy consideration in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.