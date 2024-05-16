What's Driving Celsius Holdings Inc's Surprising 37% Stock Rally?

Over the recent months, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) has demonstrated a remarkable performance in the stock market, with a significant 7.82% gain in the past week alone and an impressive 37.35% increase over the past three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $19.19 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued at a GF Value of $89.31, a notable rise from its previous valuation of $88.22, which was considered a possible value trap. This shift indicates a positive reassessment of the company's intrinsic value and market position.

Introduction to Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc, operating within the non-alcoholic beverages industry, specializes in energy drinks that incorporate natural ingredients. The company has established a significant presence in North America, accounting for 96% of its revenue. Celsius offers a range of products designed to appeal to those leading active and health-conscious lifestyles. This includes the Celsius Originals, Celsius Essentials, and the convenient Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. In 2022, Celsius expanded its market reach through a strategic 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which now holds an 8.5% stake in the company.

Assessing Celsius's Profitability

Despite a moderate Profitability Rank of 4/10, Celsius Holdings showcases strong financial metrics that suggest robust profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin stands at 21.55%, which is higher than 88.18% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 25.57% and 17.75% respectively, both metrics outperforming a large majority of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is particularly impressive at 46.81%, surpassing 92.73% of similar companies. These figures are indicative of a company that efficiently generates profit relative to its capital.

Growth Trajectory of Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings is distinguished by a high Growth Rank of 9/10, reflecting its strong growth prospects. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 111.80%, placing it in the top 3% of the industry. This trend continues with a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 80.50%. Looking ahead, the estimated future revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 34.52%. In terms of earnings, the 3-Year EPS Growth Rate stands at 195.50%, with an anticipated future EPS growth rate of 28.57% over the next 3 to 5 years. These growth metrics not only highlight the company's past achievements but also its potential for future expansion.

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors in Celsius Holdings include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), holding 210,292 shares, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) with 125,045 shares, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 66,701 shares. These holdings, though modest in percentage terms, reflect a confidence in the company's market strategy and growth potential. Competitively, Celsius stands among giants like Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (COCSF, Financial) with a market cap of $20.27 billion and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) valued at $8.8 billion, indicating a strong position within a challenging market landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc's recent stock performance is a testament to its robust market position, profitability, and promising growth trajectory. The strategic partnership with PepsiCo, coupled with innovative product offerings and efficient capital management, positions Celsius favorably against competitors. For investors, the company's recent upturn and future potential make it a noteworthy consideration in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

