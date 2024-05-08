On May 8, 2024, Ryan Stafford, the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial), sold 2,219 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Littelfuse Inc is a global manufacturer specializing in circuit protection, with a focus on automotive, industrial, and electronics markets. The company's products include fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays, and sensors.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 4,151 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Littelfuse Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Littelfuse Inc were priced at $256.33, resulting in a market cap of approximately $6.331 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.26, which is above both the industry median of 24.005 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Littelfuse Inc is estimated at $245.13 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and market perceptions of Littelfuse Inc's valuation and future prospects.

