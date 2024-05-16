Insider Sale: Ronald Dragg Sells 1,570 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vice President and Controller Ronald Dragg of Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial) executed a sale of 1,570 shares of the company on May 7, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $112.28 per share.

Kirby Corp, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the marine transportation and diesel engine services industries. The company is the largest domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Over the past year, Ronald Dragg has sold a total of 6,199 shares of Kirby Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider trading activities within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

1788630142936051712.png

On the valuation front, Kirby Corp's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, which is above both the industry median of 14.44 and the company's historical median. The market cap of Kirby Corp is approximately $6.776 billion as of the latest trading price.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge a fair value for stocks, Kirby Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $87.20 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value.

1788630160514379776.png

This valuation insight, combined with the insider selling trend, might be of interest to current and potential investors for assessing the stock's current market position and future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.