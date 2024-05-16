Insider Sale: Ronald Dragg Sells 1,570 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

Vice President and Controller Ronald Dragg of Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial) executed a sale of 1,570 shares of the company on May 7, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $112.28 per share.

Kirby Corp, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the marine transportation and diesel engine services industries. The company is the largest domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Over the past year, Ronald Dragg has sold a total of 6,199 shares of Kirby Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider trading activities within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Kirby Corp's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, which is above both the industry median of 14.44 and the company's historical median. The market cap of Kirby Corp is approximately $6.776 billion as of the latest trading price.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge a fair value for stocks, Kirby Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $87.20 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value.

This valuation insight, combined with the insider selling trend, might be of interest to current and potential investors for assessing the stock's current market position and future movements.

