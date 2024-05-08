On May 8, 2024, Saria Tseng, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial), sold 869 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and automotive markets.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 66,504 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Monolithic Power Systems Inc, where there have been 76 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were priced at $690.02 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $34.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 84.94, significantly above both the industry median of 31.86 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $597.99, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This suggests that Monolithic Power Systems Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

