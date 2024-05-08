Half Year 2024 Stabilus SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael Buechsner - Stabilus SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to everybody. Wish you a great day. Also here with me in the call is Stefan Bauerreis, our CFO; and then Andreas Schroder, Investor Relations, and we are happy to share the latest results with you.



We had an exciting quarter, a very good performance in a challenging environment. I would say that's the headline of today's meeting as well. Revenue growth, very strong, again, good growth both particularly specific that did move the needle also particularly when it comes to automotive products, still good growth there. We also confirm and reconfirm our guidance for the year. That's, I think, in a very, very important point in these challenging days.



