On May 7, 2024, Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT, Financial), sold 29,731 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a biotechnology firm focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of both solid and hematological cancers. The company leverages its proprietary technology to create ADCs that are designed to overcome major challenges associated with existing cancer therapies.

The shares were sold at a price of $4.48, valuing the transaction at approximately $133,255.68. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,731 shares and has not purchased any shares.

This sale comes at a time when ADC Therapeutics SA has a market cap of approximately $378.459 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also key indicators of the stock's current performance.

The insider transaction history for ADC Therapeutics SA shows a trend of limited insider activity, with no insider buys and only one insider sell over the past year.

